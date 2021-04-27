Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €644.58 ($758.33).

KER has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Kering stock traded up €3.40 ($4.00) during trading on Monday, hitting €648.80 ($763.29). 143,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €601.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €575.28.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

