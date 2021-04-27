Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.56 ($94.78).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €74.69 ($87.87) on Friday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

