Keeler Thomas Management LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 131,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 119,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 165,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.99. 36,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. The company has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average is $217.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

