Keeler Thomas Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000.

NYSE XM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 8,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,973. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on XM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

