Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 72.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,589,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 408,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 35,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 75,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.13. 565,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,302,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

