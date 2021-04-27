Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 1,839 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

BABA stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.32. 226,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,729,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $636.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.