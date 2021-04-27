KBR (KBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. KBR has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

