KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stake Increased by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. KB Financial Group accounts for approximately 11.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $83,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.