Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

