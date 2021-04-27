Kadena One Day Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $129.78 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00278014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.16 or 0.01044331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.28 or 0.00728060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,882.24 or 0.99824188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,703,098 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

