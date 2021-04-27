K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Robert Stuart Angus Sells 38,200 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,311,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,832,957.50.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.77. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

KNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.42.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.