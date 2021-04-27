JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 39,006 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 384.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,322,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.