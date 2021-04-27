JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,641 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

