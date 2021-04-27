JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.74. The company has a market cap of $456.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 64,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 31,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.7% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

