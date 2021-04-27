JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN opened at $43.42 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.