JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 43,378 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 100,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

