Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.84. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,628. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $102.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

