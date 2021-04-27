Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 186,661 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,102 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 55,493 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,125,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.37. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,505. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.36 and a fifty-two week high of $287.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.25.

