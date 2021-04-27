Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.91. 86,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average is $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

