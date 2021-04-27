Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,118. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

