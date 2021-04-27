John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $182.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $102.56 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

