John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average of $222.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $153.72 and a 12 month high of $266.42.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

