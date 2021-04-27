John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 339,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,767. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock worth $862,157. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

