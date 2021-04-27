Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 492 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.77. 74,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.16. The firm has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

