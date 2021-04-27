Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of ViewRay worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 814,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 18,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,020. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $784.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.