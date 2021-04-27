Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bureau Veritas SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bureau Veritas in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bureau Veritas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BVRDF opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.90.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

