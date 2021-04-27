Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $5.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.76 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,652.06.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,470.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,466.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,397.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $856.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 175.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.