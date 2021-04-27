Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ASB stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after purchasing an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

