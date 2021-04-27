Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) to Hold

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

MJWNF stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Naked Wines has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.