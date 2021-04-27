Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Monday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.00.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

