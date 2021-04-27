Jefferies Financial Group Comments on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

