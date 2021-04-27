Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

JJSF stock opened at $164.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.82. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $109.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 173.25 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

