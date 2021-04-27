Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 15.65-16.85 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.