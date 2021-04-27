Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
