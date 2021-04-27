James Investment Research Inc. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $214.01 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a market cap of $344.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

