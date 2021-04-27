James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

