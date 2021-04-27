James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,598 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

