James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of SEE opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

