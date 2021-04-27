James Investment Research Inc. Grows Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.17% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:HVT opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $748.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

