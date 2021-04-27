J2 Global’s (JCOM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $139.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.15.
J2 Global stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 25.9% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 715,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares during the period.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.