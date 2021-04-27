J2 Global’s (JCOM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $139.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.15.

J2 Global stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 25.9% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 715,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

