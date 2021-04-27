J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of JJSF traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.27. The stock had a trading volume of 261,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $109.65 and a 1-year high of $169.88.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.