Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $186,519.00

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $609,566.93 and approximately $186,519.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 64.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

