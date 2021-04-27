iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

BYLD stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.