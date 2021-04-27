iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 440,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 367,340 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,072,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,996,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,601,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

