iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 161,433.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.51.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

