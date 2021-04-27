iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

