iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.11. 26,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,105. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

