iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,296,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 368,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 95,472 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 280,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 189,011 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 227,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.