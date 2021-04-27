iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

