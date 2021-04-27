iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. 427,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

