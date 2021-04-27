iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,978 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,256,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,943,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. 427,778 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

